Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $40.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

