Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.36.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.43. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$32.10 and a 12 month high of C$51.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$382,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,859.63. Insiders have sold a total of 10,722 shares of company stock valued at $507,746 in the last quarter.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

