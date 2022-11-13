Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

