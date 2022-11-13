Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $23.20

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $24.37. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $480.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

