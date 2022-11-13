Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

