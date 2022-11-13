Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,440 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

