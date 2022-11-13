Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,574 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

