Keybank National Association OH Acquires 163 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

