Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.