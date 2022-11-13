Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 4,637 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

