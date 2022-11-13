Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,581,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $1,398,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $186.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.