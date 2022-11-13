Keybank National Association OH Buys 320 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $204.46 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

