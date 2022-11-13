Keybank National Association OH Buys New Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.