Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 41,706 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 260,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

