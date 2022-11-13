Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $397.58 and a 1 year high of $699.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

