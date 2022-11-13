Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 268,655 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Shares of GPN opened at $104.38 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

