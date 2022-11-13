Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 963,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

