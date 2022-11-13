Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $559.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

