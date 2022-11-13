Keybank National Association OH Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celanese by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after buying an additional 175,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $110.56 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

