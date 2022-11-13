Keybank National Association OH Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.