Keybank National Association OH Has $261,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $345.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.88 and a 200-day moving average of $301.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

