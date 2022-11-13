Keybank National Association OH Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Entergy Increases Dividend

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.