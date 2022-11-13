Keybank National Association OH Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

