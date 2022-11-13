Keybank National Association OH Has $297,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

