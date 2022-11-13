Keybank National Association OH Has $302,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

