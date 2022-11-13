Keybank National Association OH Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

