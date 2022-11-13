Keybank National Association OH Invests $301,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAC opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.