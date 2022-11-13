Keybank National Association OH Invests $320,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 5,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -186.19 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.

Several research firms recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock worth $12,377,658. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

