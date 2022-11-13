Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $269.42. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

