Keybank National Association OH Makes New $252,000 Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Covetrus Price Performance

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.