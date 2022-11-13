Keybank National Association OH Makes New $252,000 Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Covetrus Price Performance
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.