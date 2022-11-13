Keybank National Association OH Makes New $259,000 Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $865.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

