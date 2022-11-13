Keybank National Association OH Makes New $278,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

