Keybank National Association OH Makes New $293,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

