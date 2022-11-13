Keybank National Association OH Makes New $303,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

