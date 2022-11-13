Keybank National Association OH Makes New $321,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

TXRH opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

