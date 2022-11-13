Keybank National Association OH Makes New $331,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

