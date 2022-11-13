Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $954.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

