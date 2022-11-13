Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

BKU stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

