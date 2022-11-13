Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Vision were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $315,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

National Vision Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.