Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $279.30. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

