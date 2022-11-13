Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HUN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.