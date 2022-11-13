Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,083 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Datadog were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $210,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

