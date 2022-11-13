Keybank National Association OH Sells 301 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Grid were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

