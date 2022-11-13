Keybank National Association OH Sells 673 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,636 shares of company stock worth $2,207,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.