Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.78 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

