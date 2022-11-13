Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,601 shares of company stock worth $927,665 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

