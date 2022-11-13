Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 57.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,675,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $24.20 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

