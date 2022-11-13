Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 203,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $871.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.74.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

