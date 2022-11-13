Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.