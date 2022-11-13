Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE KSS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

